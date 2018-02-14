Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

How F1's curse-beater is proving its doubters wrong

0 shares
How F1's curse-beater is proving its doubters wrong
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
14/02/2018 11:09

Haas insists it continued to prove doubters wrong in 2017. But will the US-owned organisation’s third campaign prove to be its most challenging thus far – and what can it do to raise its game?

In 2017, Haas overcame the long-held belief that a new Formula 1 team's second season is tougher than the first by scoring significantly more points, even if its position of eighth in the constructors' table did not change.

The second-year theory is based on the obvious notion that a new team has plenty of time to focus on its debut and get its first car ready, but then has to design and develop the second car while in the middle of a frantic racing season. In 2017, Haas had the added challenge of dealing with the massive rules changes.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page