How F1's aero addiction could spoil 2019 overtaking changes

Formula 1 and the FIA are pressing the teams to accept changes to the 2019 cars to improve overtaking - but even if these rules are accepted, there are 900 people working on plans that may yet negate their impact.

The package of Formula 1 aerodynamic changes aimed at improving overtaking in 2019 was fast-tracked through the FIA system right on the April 30 deadline - and yet some seven weeks later the teams still do not have a definitive set of regulations.

That should happen soon, but the delay is hardly ideal. The ongoing saga underlines just how hard it is to get complex technical issues right - first time and to everyone's satisfaction - and serves as a case study for how difficult it might become over the next couple of years as Liberty steers the championship towards 2021.