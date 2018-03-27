How F1's emperor fell from power

More than a year after his decades-long reign over Formula 1 came to an abrupt end, former supremo Bernie Ecclestone recalls the transition of power and its aftermath.

So what does Bernie Ecclestone think of how Formula 1 has developed under the stewardship of Ross Brawn and his Liberty Media colleagues - and how is he dealing with life at what is for him, a leisurely pace?

As we head into the second season without his colourful presence as the undisputed ruler of F1, Ecclestone has had time to reflect upon his new status and how the business he founded has fared since his departure from his role as ringmaster of the greatest show on earth.