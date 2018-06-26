How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel?

After McLaren's poor qualifying at Paul Ricard, team boss Zak Brown said the team was having trouble seeing an on-track aero problem in the windtunnel. Gary Anderson explains how such an issue could arise.

McLaren's problems have showed no signs of going away, and the French Grand Prix weekend was its least competitive performance of the season so far, with both drivers eliminated in Q1.

After qualifying, it was very interesting to hear team boss Zak Brown explaining that McLaren could not identify its problem in the windtunnel even though it can see the problem on track.