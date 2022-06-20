How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?

Listen to this article

A late safety car set up a final charge to the line between Verstappen and Sainz, both of whom were left fighting alone for their teams following setbacks for their teammates.

Verstappen ultimately held on to score his sixth victory of the season, denying Sainz a maiden F1 win that he has come so close to on a number of occasions.

But was there a way that Sainz could have beaten Verstappen? Ferrari was set to run a one-stop strategy that even Verstappen himself was unsure could have been beaten, and could have opted for an alternative tyre strategy in the final pit stop.

In the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith looks at Ferrari's strategy and Sainz's race, and whether there was realistically any way for them to have beaten Verstappen and Red Bull on Sunday.