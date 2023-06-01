Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
Previous / F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona Next / McLaren: Lack of works F1 engine in 2026 not a handicap
Formula 1 News

How Cisco benefits from McLaren F1 partnership

Communications technology giant Cisco has been an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team since 2021, delivering behind-the-scenes insights into the team through its Webex platform to partners and guests from anywhere in the world.

The partnership with the Woking-based team has been expanded throughout the past years to include the full depth of the company's solutions, including networking and digital signage.

We spoke to the company's CTO Chintan Patel about the technology behind it and the benefits a company like Cisco obtains from working with a high-level Formula 1 team.

shares
comments

F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona

McLaren: Lack of works F1 engine in 2026 not a handicap
McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

Formula 1

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Latest news

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

F1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe