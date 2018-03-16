How Bottas can beat Hamilton – by the man who did it

If Mercedes has the legs on the Formula 1 field in 2018, it will be up to Valtteri Bottas to ensure it's not a clear run to another title for Lewis Hamilton. Luckily, F1 Racing has some advice from the only person to stop the Briton for some time...

There's an old adage in motor racing that says 'you're only as good as your last race'. And thankfully for Valtteri Bottas, he heads to Melbourne as the man in form, courtesy of victory in the previous world championship grand prix, in the twilight desert of Abu Dhabi last November.

Earlier that month, Bottas was in the UK for a Monster Energy event at Mercedes-Benz World, on the site of the pre-war Brooklands race track. There he spoke at length about his first season at Mercedes and the work he was going to put in over the winter to be better prepared for 2018.