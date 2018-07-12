How a wonky pit box underlines F1's most ambitious comeback

Sauber turned heads with its unique approach to marking out its pit box at the British Grand Prix, but that is just the tip of the iceberg for a team that has gone through a huge transition in the last year.

For anyone who gets slightly on edge when lines are not perfectly straight, the Sauber pit box at last weekend's British Grand Prix would have been a place to avoid.

Take a close look at a photo of the Sauber area and you can see that rather than the yellow wheel place-markers being perfectly parallel with the white lines of the pitlane, they are very obviously crooked.