How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe
Pirelli is on track to deliver new 18-inch Formula 1 tyres for 2022. Will the new compounds address one of the current tyres' biggest issues and allow drivers to push hard?
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps
Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle
The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun
Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal
Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer
The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes
OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners
The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name
Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category