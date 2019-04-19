How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 3 - Sidepods

Legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola's guide to how a Formula 1 car works continues with a look at sidepods.
Piola joins technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to explain this crucial area for both cooling and aerodynamics, and how side-impact regulations affect them.
Formula 1
