Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 German GP Commentary

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari

0 shares
How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari
Get alerts
By: Glenn Freeman, Journalist
24/07/2018 10:52

Both of Formula 1's top two teams needed to issue team orders at Hockenheim last weekend. While Mercedes made a straightforward call, Ferrari, still grappling with the ghosts of its past, struggled to do likewise.

The 2002 Austrian Grand Prix is one of the most infamous in Formula 1 history, and on the evidence of last weekend's German GP it left scars that still bother Ferrari to this day.

That race at what was then known as the A1 Ring will forever be remembered for its final few seconds, when race leader Rubens Barrichello slowed to let Michael Schumacher take a victory he didn't really need on his romp to a world championship he would seal by July. Incidentally, last weekend was the 16-year anniversary of that feat.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Track Hockenheimring
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Ferrari
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

German Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

German Grand Prix driver ratings

How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle News Prime
Formula 1

How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 News Prime
F3 Europe

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge? News Prime
Formula 1

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge?

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away News Prime
Formula 1

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events