Subscribe
Previous / Steiner: Performance in F1 traffic is big Haas weakness Next / Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says most of the "damage" Max Verstappen did to team-mate Sergio Perez in the Miami GP was in Sector 1 of the circuit.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The first sector of the circuit, which includes eight turns, is largely comprised of a run of high-speed sweepers.

Horner says in that particular area of the track Verstappen had an edge that ultimately enabled him to outpace Perez and claim victory.

The Dutchman started the race from ninth place after a red flag ended Q3 before he could complete his final flying lap, while Perez was on provisional pole.

They took opposite strategies for the race, with Verstappen's hard/medium choice ultimately beating Perez's more obvious option of medium/hard.

Verstappen showed impressive pace throughout, notably when he was on older hard tyres than Perez in the middle part of the race.

"It's just purely sector one, I think [Turns] 3, 4, 5 and 6," said Horner when asked where Verstappen had the advantage. "Max was outstanding in that sector.

"And I think the rest of the lap was much of a muchness. But sector one was where Max was really doing a lot of damage."

Asked to expand Horner added: "I think it's the way that the sequence of corners flows. It's hard to pinpoint any particular area of consistency.

"I think that Max was on fire through that sector all weekend. But it will vary from circuit to circuit."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Horner added that when their opposite strategies converged close to the end of the race, the two drivers stuck to their promise to treat each other with respect during a brief tussle, before Verstappen completed the inevitable pass.

"We discussed it [on Sunday] morning," said Horner. "I said to them you're free to race, but just keep it clean. And respect the team and respect each other.

"I felt they did that. They raced firmly but fairly, and they gave each other enough space and respect."

Horner stressed that despite losing out after starting from pole Perez could still be pleased with his overall performance.

"Max was truly outstanding. But there's still a long, long way to go," he said. "I think there's only 14 points between the two drivers, and 18 races to go and five sprint races.

"So still an awful lot that can happen. I'm sure he [Perez] was disappointed not to convert it into a victory. But he's still taking away very valuable points."

He added: "I think he'll want to understand where that time difference was in the middle part of the race."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Steiner: Performance in F1 traffic is big Haas weakness

Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step

AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step

Formula 1

AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step

Vowles: Williams encourages Albon to speak his mind on F1 radio

Vowles: Williams encourages Albon to speak his mind on F1 radio

Formula 1
Miami GP

Vowles: Williams encourages Albon to speak his mind on F1 radio Vowles: Williams encourages Albon to speak his mind on F1 radio

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours

Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours

Formula 1

Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours

Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023

Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023

Formula 1

Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023 Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Latest news

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

F1 Formula 1

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking” Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
French GP

2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener

TCRA TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe