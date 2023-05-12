Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says most of the "damage" Max Verstappen did to team-mate Sergio Perez in the Miami GP was in Sector 1 of the circuit.
The first sector of the circuit, which includes eight turns, is largely comprised of a run of high-speed sweepers.
Horner says in that particular area of the track Verstappen had an edge that ultimately enabled him to outpace Perez and claim victory.
The Dutchman started the race from ninth place after a red flag ended Q3 before he could complete his final flying lap, while Perez was on provisional pole.
They took opposite strategies for the race, with Verstappen's hard/medium choice ultimately beating Perez's more obvious option of medium/hard.
Verstappen showed impressive pace throughout, notably when he was on older hard tyres than Perez in the middle part of the race.
"It's just purely sector one, I think [Turns] 3, 4, 5 and 6," said Horner when asked where Verstappen had the advantage. "Max was outstanding in that sector.
"And I think the rest of the lap was much of a muchness. But sector one was where Max was really doing a lot of damage."
Asked to expand Horner added: "I think it's the way that the sequence of corners flows. It's hard to pinpoint any particular area of consistency.
"I think that Max was on fire through that sector all weekend. But it will vary from circuit to circuit."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Horner added that when their opposite strategies converged close to the end of the race, the two drivers stuck to their promise to treat each other with respect during a brief tussle, before Verstappen completed the inevitable pass.
"We discussed it [on Sunday] morning," said Horner. "I said to them you're free to race, but just keep it clean. And respect the team and respect each other.
"I felt they did that. They raced firmly but fairly, and they gave each other enough space and respect."
Horner stressed that despite losing out after starting from pole Perez could still be pleased with his overall performance.
"Max was truly outstanding. But there's still a long, long way to go," he said. "I think there's only 14 points between the two drivers, and 18 races to go and five sprint races.
"So still an awful lot that can happen. I'm sure he [Perez] was disappointed not to convert it into a victory. But he's still taking away very valuable points."
He added: "I think he'll want to understand where that time difference was in the middle part of the race."
Related video
Steiner: Performance in F1 traffic is big Haas weakness
Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole
Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole
Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits
Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits
Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours
Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours
Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023
Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023 Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Latest news
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”
Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking” Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.