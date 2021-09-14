Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 News

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner admitted Max Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Lewis Hamilton when the pair collided in Monza, after Verstappen's slow pitstop.

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

Polesitter Verstappen lost his lead at the start of the Italian Grand Prix to eventual winner Daniel Ricciardo and trailed the McLaren during the first stint.

After responding to Ricciardo's pitstop, Verstappen endured a painfully slow 11-second pitstop, which dropped him behind the second McLaren of Lando Norris.

It also put the Dutchman on Hamilton's trail when the Briton made his pitstop, the pair then clashing in Monza's first chicane which caused both title protagonists to retire.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who chalked off the calamity as a "racing incident", admitted that Verstappen shouldn't have been fighting Hamilton in the first place and should have been much further up the road with a normal pitstop.

"We had a difficult pitstop, we had an issue at the stop, so he was held much longer than he should be. He should never been anywhere near Lewis," Horner said.

"And then Lewis indeed had an issue because he should have been well clear on Max, and so that then put the two of them in a situation where they're both racing each other. And, of course, they're gonna go for it."

Read Also:

Asked about the nature of the pitstop problem, Horner said it was a "human error" that the team is still investigating.

"There's an issue we need to fully understand it looked like a problem with the front right," he explained.

"We had a what looks like a human error. The wheel was done up and ready to go and unfortunately, the car wasn't released.

"Usually, the guys are phenomenal in the pit lane today. It didn't go their way.

"But that's where unfortunately, that got us into a situation where we shouldn't have been anyway around Lewis.

"And of course, Mercedes then messed up with Lewis, they should have been well clear. And then they had an issue and that's what put the two drivers alongside each other."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Previous article

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

2 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

49 min
3
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

21 h
4
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix

18 h
5
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

23 h
Latest news
Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

49m
Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

2 h
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix

18 h
FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

21 h
Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash

21 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
34m

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

F1 teams who had to wait to win again 01:08
Formula 1
1 h

F1 teams who had to wait to win again

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief 09:14
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash 00:41
Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

Formula 1: Ricciardo gives McLaren first win since 2012 00:45
Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Formula 1: Ricciardo gives McLaren first win since 2012

More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge
Esports Esports

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
22 h
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never been anywhere near" Hamilton

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.