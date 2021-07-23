Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted" Next / Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen crash
Formula 1 News

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has doubled down on his criticisms of Mercedes’ post-race celebrations at the British Grand Prix, despite calls his team’s comments were too ‘personal’.

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

In the wake of the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone, Red Bull was left furious at both the accident and the way in which Mercedes and its driver cheered its success afterwards.

Verstappen himself called Hamilton’s actions ‘disrespectful’ while Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said that Mercedes had shown it ‘style’ by celebrating while its rival was in hospital undergoing checks.

Earlier this week, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that Red Bull’s aggressive remarks after the race had gone a step too far and become ‘too personal’.

But, in his regular post-race column published on the Red Bull site on Friday, Horner was clear that his opinion has not changed – and said it was ‘unimaginable’ for Mercedes not to have wanted to let Hamilton know the full Verstappen situation before he celebrated his win.

“I am...still disappointed about the level of celebrations enjoyed in the wake of the accident,” wrote Horner.

“The Mercedes team were aware of the gravity of the crash with Max widely reported as having been hospitalised and requiring further checks.

“It is unimaginable not to inform your driver of the situation, moreover to protect your driver in case they do not show the necessary restraint in celebrating, particularly when it was as a result of an incident he was penalised for.”

Horner also did not agree that remarks that he and the team made after the collision, criticising Hamilton for his role in the crash, were too aggressive.

“I would like to respond to some comments I have seen from Toto, who is quoted as saying our comments regarding Hamilton having caused the accident were “so personal”,” said Horner.

“I felt the narrative that Max was being ‘overly aggressive’ at that stage was unjustified.

“I would like to make it clear. This was an on-track incident between two of the best drivers in the world. At the point in time when you have a driver in hospital and the extent of any injuries have not yet been made clear, your car has been written off and the stewards have penalised the driver seen to be responsible, it is natural that emotion comes into play, for all involved, whether you feel wronged or victorious.

“I also felt the narrative that Max was being ‘overly aggressive’ at that stage was unjustified. You only have to look at the fact Max has zero penalty points on his licence and has not been found guilty of any on-track misjudgements in recent years.

“The aggressive 17-year-old F1 rookie Max Verstappen that Hamilton is referring to is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport.

“Both drivers are of course uncompromising in their driving style, but they are both highly skilled drivers with a great deal of experience. The reality is that Hamilton has met his match in a car that is now competitive, and I agree that both drivers need to show each other respect, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday.”

Despite tensions still remaining high between Red Bull and Mercedes, Horner said that he expected the incident not to affect the on-track competition when battle resumes at next weekend’s Hungarian GP.

“Hungary will be a different challenge for the car and the team and we will all be fully motivated to retain our championship lead,” he said.

“Max won’t dwell on anything from Silverstone and wants to do his talking on-track. He is determined to put this incident behind him and use it as added motivation for the rest of the season, as are we.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Previous article

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Next article

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen crash

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen crash
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

19 h
2
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

2 d
3
Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

30 min
4
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

3 min
5
NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

23 h
Latest news
Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

3m
Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

30m
Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

1 h
Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

3 h
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just 00:52
Formula 1
30m

Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car 01:08
Formula 1
36m

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
1 h

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Formula 1: Bottas in Alfa Romeo link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell 00:37
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Bottas in Alfa Romeo link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

Formula 1: Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren struggles 00:43
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren struggles

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat British GP Prime
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Trending Today

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen crash

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes British GP celebrations

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.