Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he "couldn't rule any possibility out" on the driver market following Carlos Sainz's impressive win in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, congratulate each other on the podium
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Ferrari
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc knew Ferrari could win F1 Australian GP from FP1
Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Latest news
Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
Prime
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments