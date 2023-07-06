Horner rubbishes Hamilton’s new F1 car delay idea
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has rubbished Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion to legislate when teams can start work on their new cars to prevent periods of dominance.
Speaking during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, seven-time world champion Hamilton acknowledged that the championship was now in another period of one-team dominance given the run of ground-effects form currently enjoyed by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.
The Mercedes driver accepted that he had been the beneficiary of such levels of command previously, but that reckons this pattern of ‘superteams’ will happen “over and over again”.
To allow the field to converge, he therefore recommended that teams should not be allowed to begin work on their car for the following season until a defined date.
He pitched: “When you're 100 points ahead, you don't really need to do a lot more development on your car. You can start earlier on your next car. With a budget cap that means spending that year's money on the next year's car.
“But if everyone had a time for example, if everyone knew when we can really start, whatever date it is, then no one has a head start. Then it's a real race in that short space of time for the future car.
“Maybe that would help everyone be closer the following year, maybe. I might be wrong. But something's got to change. When we were winning world championships, we could start earlier than everybody else.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
However, Horner dismissed this idea ahead of Verstappen scoring a 10th consecutive GP victory for Red Bull at its home circuit.
He reckons that, practically, such a proposal would be hard to enforce and F1 history shows that the competitive order tends to converge when the rules are left alone.
Horner said: “[Hamilton is] obviously talking from personal experience.
“I think it would be an incredibly hard thing to police. How on earth could you say, ‘Right, 1 August, go?’ How do you prevent people thinking about or working on next year’s cars?
“We have a handicap system in Formula 1 through the reduction of wind tunnel time that there is. Franz [Tost, AlphaTauri team principal] has almost double the amount of time that we have. That is a significant handicap.
“Aston Martin [third in the constructors’ championship] will start to feel that as it’s reset at the mid-point of the year. For us, we have to pick and choose very sparingly what we are going to commit to putting through the wind tunnel.
“So, it will have an effect, and that system didn’t exist years ago, so we will see that playing, and I think the most important thing, and the history of Formula 1 demonstrates it, is stability.
“Not messing with the regulations will always create convergence.
“You can see that convergence is already starting to happen. By the time we get to the end of 2025, probably all the teams will be very converged, and then we screw it all up and go again in 2026.”
Related video
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
Why F1 remains miles away from "perfect calendar"
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Spa must "definitely take a step" after FRECA fatality
Hamilton: Spa must "definitely take a step" after FRECA fatality Hamilton: Spa must "definitely take a step" after FRECA fatality
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering”
Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering” Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering”
What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Latest news
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP
IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.