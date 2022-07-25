Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Next / Did an FIA glitch cost Perez a podium in France?
Formula 1 / French GP News

Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari

Christian Horner believes Mercedes is “getting closer and closer” to Red Bull and Ferrari at the front of the Formula 1 pack after recording a season-best result in France. 

Luke Smith
By:
Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari
Listen to this article

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the championship by scoring his seventh win of the season on Sunday, capitalising on Charles Leclerc’s crash while leading.

But the race also saw Mercedes get both of its cars onto the podium for the first time this season as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively.

Hamilton sat second behind Verstappen for the restart after the safety car period, but was powerless to battle the Red Bull due to his straight-line speed deficit. Hamilton eventually crossed the line 10 seconds behind Verstappen at the end of the race.

Although Red Bull boss Horner was “not especially” surprised by the top speed of the Mercedes cars, saying “nothing stood out significantly to us”, he remained confident the rival team was making inroads on the leaders.

“They were certainly talking up their chances coming into the weekend,” Horner said after the race at Paul Ricard.

"I think in the end, Max was reasonably comfortable. But you can see they’re chipping away at it, they’re getting closer.”

Horner joked: “I hear Toto [Wolff] said they’re going to work throughout the summer break to improve the car, which would of course be illegal…

“You can see they’re getting closer and closer.”

 

Mercedes had been expected to fare well at Paul Ricard thanks to the circuit’s smooth surface and a layout that appeared to suit the Mercedes W13 car.

Yet Hamilton was still eight tenths of a second off Leclerc’s pole time for Ferrari, while Russell could only manage sixth on the grid before both drivers fought back in the race.

Mercedes F1 chief Wolff said after the race the team was still “lacking in car performance on a single lap and we are lacking performance at the initial stages of the stint”, and there would be no “silver bullet” to remedy these issues as it goes in search of a first win this year.

Verstappen’s victory saw his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship grow to 63 points, but he admitted the gap was bigger than it should be given Ferrari’s recent level of performance, which has been comparable to Red Bull’s.

Asked if he would dispute Ferrari having the quickest car at Paul Ricard, Horner said it was “impossible to really say.”

“Obviously Carlos Sainz looked quick, but then he’s on an offset strategy with the medium tyre when others are on the hard tyre,” Horner said.

“For sure they had a quick car today.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash
Previous article

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash
Next article

Did an FIA glitch cost Perez a podium in France?

Did an FIA glitch cost Perez a podium in France?
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be' French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team" French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Latest news

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of laptime" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts

Ferrari has defended its strategy calls in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix, despite radio messages appearing to suggest it was confused about what to do.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
17 h
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
20 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.