Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magnussen: Balance issues disguise promise of "positive" Haas F1 upgrade Next / F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing
Formula 1 News

Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress

Christian Horner says there is still a “lengthy process” to go through before Porsche will greenlight its commitment to buying a 50% stake of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
By:
Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress
Listen to this article

Porsche has been considering a return to F1 as an engine supplier since attending meetings with series bosses at the Italian Grand Prix in 2017.

It then renewed its interest last year when the worst of the fallout from the emissions scandal had passed.

According to a document released earlier this week by the Morocco Conseil de la Concurrence - the national government requiring applications are subject to mandatory publication once approved - Porsche is poised to buy 50% of Red Bull Technology.

This would pave the way for a powertrain partnership from 2026 onwards and the partial investment in the race team, potentially the first sign of a contingency plan for Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

It was widely suggested that the Porsche-Red Bull deal, reckoned to be for 10 years, would be announced at the drink company's home race, the Austrian GP earlier this month.

The Moroccan document, meanwhile, contains a 4 August date for the tie-up to go public.

But team boss Horner reckons a "lengthy process" still lies in wait, following an FIA-induced delay over the exact specification of the 2026 powertrain regulations.

Porsche and Audi's involvement is believed to be contingent on the MGU-H being ditched, a greater reliance on sustainable fuels and a significant enough reset to allow them to be competitive.

Horner said: "There's some major caveats that we need to get past first before things can get anywhere near progression.

"That primarily focuses on what are the final technical, sporting and financial regulations for the power unit going to be.

"Are they going to be fair and equitable for the newcomers versus the current incumbents? That is the first piece of the jigsaw that needs to be completed.

Porsche GT Team logo

Porsche GT Team logo

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

"It's something that I know the FIA are working hard on. Hopefully in coming weeks we'll get to see that.

"At that point then, we're able then to try and have a further discussion with the guys at Porsche.

"It's going to be a reasonably lengthy process, I would assume.

"The most fundamental thing is, what are those regulations for 2026, and are they attractive enough for an entity like a Porsche or an Audi to come into Formula 1?"

Horner stressed the need for Porsche to fit the 'Red Bull philosophy', adding that it would be "absolutely fundamental to any discussion of not changing that".

Read Also:

As part of match the team's "DNA", Red Bull is seeking a longer-term commitment from Porsche.

"We're really only at a discussion stage and there's so many caveats based on regulations," said Horner. Red Bull has demonstrated its commitment to Formula 1, its longevity in the sport.

"Anything that we look at is very much with the long-term in mind. We're not looking at a short-term solution.

"Strategically, it would have to fit obviously within the long-term plans that Red Bull have for its commitment in Formula 1."

He also reckoned the new Red Bull Powertrains site, with the 'Rindt' factory built in 55 weeks, is "due to fire up shortly" its first engine.

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen: Balance issues disguise promise of "positive" Haas F1 upgrade
Previous article

Magnussen: Balance issues disguise promise of "positive" Haas F1 upgrade
Next article

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

Ferrari drivers feel no need for team orders in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari drivers feel no need for team orders in Hungarian GP

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

Latest news

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes

Lando Norris says the pole position earned by George Russell and the Mercedes Formula 1 team was not a surprise, because the W13 has been a strong car for much of the season.

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen believes his Hungarian Grand Prix will be “a bit tough” from 10th on the grid, but hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” against Formula 1 title rival Ferrari.

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.