Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge Next / Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Formula 1 / British GP News

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

Christian Horner says that Ford “is bringing more to the table” as its partnership with the Red Bull Powertrains division ramps up ahead of its Formula 1 entry in 2026.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

However, Horner stressed that the Detroit giant is not interfering with the business and is letting the Milton Keynes engineering team get on with the job.

Ford is backing the new power unit currently being created for the future rules at Red Bull’s impressive new facility in Milton Keynes, having taken up an opportunity originally offered to and rejected by Porsche.

The manufacturer's backing has ensured that Red Bull doesn’t have to absorb the full cost of the programme.

Horner indicated that Ford's experience in electric vehicle technology will prove valuable to the F1 project.

“I think that where they bring a lot of interesting knowledge is the investment they're making in their electrification and cell technology,” he said.

“Combustion is niche to F1. But I really think on the electrical side we're meeting with the Ford guys on a weekly basis, and seeing some really interesting developments.”

Red Bull Powertrains HQ

Red Bull Powertrains HQ

Photo by: Jon Noble

He added: “I think as our relationship develops from a technology perspective, they're bringing more and more to the table, which is really quite interesting. So it's been a really positive interaction.

“They're not trying to tell us how to run our business or, they're not involved from a shareholding perspective. And it's been a very, very conducive relationship so far.”

The Red Bull deal was facilitated by the presence of Ford CEO Jim Farley, a motorsport enthusiast who has raced himself. 

Horner is not concerned about any future change of management hampering the F1 programme.

“You can never predict that far ahead,” he said. “We have an agreement till 2030. Bill Ford was one of the main drivers behind this agreement. So it's from the Ford family, as well as Jim Farley's enthusiasm for the project.

“So that gives us reassurance, and I think the fact that Ford had been involved in F1 before, here [in Milton Keynes with Stewart and Jaguar], they know how complex and complicated it is.

“They've pretty much said, ‘Look, you guys it is a specialist subject for you guys. We're here to help so let us know where we can assist.’”

While the main power unit R&D and dyno facilities in Milton Keynes are already up and running, work continues on the buildings that will house the manufacturing and electrical departments as the Red Bull site continues to expand.

“I think it's the biggest campus in F1,” said Horner. “We're now on a 50-acre site comprising of 18 buildings. 

"So the team has grown, it advanced. It's not a Norman Foster building. There's no glass and water here. But it has to be practical.

“And I think what we've developed through the chassis side of the business and are now replicating on the engine, and on the advanced technology side, is a working facility and one that is interactive for the employees.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Formula 1

Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
“Customer” Wolff not as up to speed on 2026 F1 engine plans, says Horner

“Customer” Wolff not as up to speed on 2026 F1 engine plans, says Horner

Formula 1

“Customer” Wolff not as up to speed on 2026 F1 engine plans, says Horner “Customer” Wolff not as up to speed on 2026 F1 engine plans, says Horner

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Formula 1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Latest news

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

F1 Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe