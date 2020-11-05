Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

shares
comments
Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
By:

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey says that Honda’s withdrawal from the sport was driven by economics – and he remains optimistic that the 2026 engine rules will appeal to new manufacturers.

Honda will end its official support of F1 at the end of 2021, although its technology may yet be retained by Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

In announcing its departure last month Honda insisted that the decision was driven by a corporate push towards sustainability and carbon neutrality, and a necessity to switch R&D resources from the F1 project.

However Carey insists that it was mainly a question of finance.

“I guess two things on the Honda decision,” Carey told Wall Street analysts.

“I think one is that it was, from my perspective, largely driven by economic challenges at the overall Honda entity.

“The auto industry in general is having some challenges, and I think Honda clearly is living and struggling with those challenges. So I think that was the core issue.

“There's no question that there are economics around the engine that we're going to address.

“But I think Honda felt those pressures existed today, and they had to make some decisions.”

Read Also:

Despite Honda’s departure Carey says that manufacturers both currently in and outside the sport remain “enthusiastic” about F1’s own push for sustainability, including a move towards biofuels and a target of carbon neutrality by 2030.

A new power unit formula is scheduled to be introduced in 2026, and discussions have already begun regarding what direction it should take.

“I think on the flip side, we actually are getting increasing support,” he said.

“And not just from the players that are in the sport, the OEMs that are in the sport, but OEMs that aren't.

“They're actually incredibly enthusiastic about our sustainability future, where we're going with the next generation engine.

“I don't know if you saw the quote a couple months ago from the CEO of Volkswagen, they couldn't have been more positive about where we're going, and the importance of us as a platform.

“So I think as we continue to flush out and put more information out there about our next generation engine and sustainability goals we're actually getting increasing support and interest from both existing partners and potential new partners about the importance of that to their future.”

Related video

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover

Previous article

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021

Steiner accepts risk of all-rookie line-up at Haas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner accepts risk of all-rookie line-up at Haas in 2021

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

Crutchlow suffered broken shoulder ligament at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow suffered broken shoulder ligament at Aragon

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover

Latest news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

2
MotoGP

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines

1h
3
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021

3h
4
Formula 1

Steiner accepts risk of all-rookie line-up at Haas in 2021

5
Formula 1

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

1h

Latest news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
Formula 1

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover
Formula 1

F1 posts $104m Q3 loss as income starts to recover

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia announces F1 night race in Jeddah for 2021

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Steiner accepts risk of all-rookie line-up at Haas in 2021
Formula 1

Steiner accepts risk of all-rookie line-up at Haas in 2021

Latest videos

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1? 04:47
Formula 1

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1?

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.