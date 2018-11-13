Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

shares
comments
Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

Honda has revealed plans to ramp up the development of its Formula 1 turbo, having agreed a technology partnership with Japanese industrial company IHI.

Ahead of Honda’s tie-up with Red Bull for 2019, the car manufacturer is pushing as hard as it can to make the gains that it needs if it wants to win races.

Now, having worked with IHI since it returned to F1 in 2015, it has agreed a proper technology partnership to accelerate improvements.

Katsuhide Moriyama, chief officer of brand and communications at Honda, said: “We expect this partnership to produce a notable step up in performance. Together, we will keep pushing to fight for wins.”

IHI is one of the class leaders in rotating machinery technology, which it has developed through its shipbuilding and steam turbine business.

The deal will last for two years and the first parts from the new co-operation will arrive as part of Honda’s 2019 power unit.

Yoshinori Kawasaki, from IHI said: “Through this new technical partnership, our aim is for the Honda PU to deliver the best possible performance, by accelerating development of the turbocharger.

“We hope that as from the 2019 season, Honda’s power unit, using the IHI turbocharger, will deliver the sort of performance that thrilled motor sport fans back in the 80s and 90s.”

 

Next article
Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now

Previous article

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

1h ago
Verstappen claims Ocon’s reaction triggered his shoves Article
Formula 1

Verstappen claims Ocon’s reaction triggered his shoves

Verstappen can’t manage his emotions, says Brawn Article
Formula 1

Verstappen can’t manage his emotions, says Brawn

Latest videos
Chainbear explains: What happened with Vettel at the weighbridge during qualifying in Brazil? 07:28
Formula 1

Chainbear explains: What happened with Vettel at the weighbridge during qualifying in Brazil?

Nov 12, 2018
Starting Grid for Brazilian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Brazilian GP

Nov 11, 2018

News in depth
Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development
Formula 1

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now
Formula 1

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.