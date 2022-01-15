Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push
Formula 1 News

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

Honda's Formula 1 chief Masashi Yamamoto rues that the Japanese engine manufacturer has left the series too early and hopes the brand will one day return.

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto

In October 2020 Honda announced it would pull the plug on its F1 programme after the 2021 season following seven years of supplying hybrid power units to first McLaren, and then AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

That prompted Red Bull to bring the engine development in-house at its Milton Keynes campus, attracting staff from Honda and various rival teams to spearhead the new Red Bull Powertrains division.

After years of struggle with McLaren, Honda ultimately made drastic improvements to its engines, which allowed Red Bull to compete with the dominant Mercedes team and enabled Max Verstappen to claim the 2021 world championship in a dramatic title showdown with Lewis Hamilton.

When asked by Motorsport.com if Honda has quit F1 too early just as it started reaping the rewards of its labour, Honda F1 director Yamamoto agreed with that sentiment.

"Personally yes, I agree," said Yamamoto. "But this is obviously a company decision and I understand which way the company wants to go, so in the end we have to accept that.

"But we always have the imagination, so we hope one day Honda will return to F1."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While Yamamoto admitted he was sad to see Honda go, he said that there was great "satisfaction rather than relief' to claim the drivers' championship with Verstappen, meaning Honda ultimately achieved its targets and won't leave with unfinished business.

"Of course it is sad, but we knew this from last October 2020 and therefore we knew that we had to push for it in 2021," he explained.

"We took a different mindset and looked at the decision in a different way, we tried to give everything to perform in the time that we had still left.

"We focused to win the championship in our last year, and now I think we completed our job in F1. We have met our target, even within the time frame we set for ourselves.

"Firstly, we had a partnership with Toro Rosso and a year later Red Bull came in.

"Our aim and also their aim was to win the championship within three years. Exactly that has happened in 2021, so it's just a great story, especially as we put a lot of effort into this."

Read Also:

Yamamoto added Honda will still provide support for what he called a "challenging" effort by Red Bull to successfully run the engines in-house, with the 2022 specification of the engine the final one designed from Honda's Japanese plant in Sakura.

"It will be Red Bull Powertrains, and we will support them to get good performances with AlphaTauri and Red Bull. But yeah, it will be a different relationship for sure," he said.

"It is challenging, but also it is true that they want to be a stronger and even more integrated team by having everything in-house. As Honda we want to support them as much as possible with our resources to make that project successful."

shares
comments

Related video

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push
Previous article

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth
Formula 1

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years
Formula 1

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

Latest news

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

Alfa Romeo still open to fielding Ferrari F1 young drivers in the future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo still open to fielding Ferrari F1 young drivers in the future

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
38m
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.