Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership
Honda is opening a new Formula 1 base in the UK that will mainly carry out post-race maintenance on the power units it will provide to Aston Martin from 2026.
Honda Logo
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
After officially withdrawing from F1 at the end of 2021, having propelled Max Verstappen to his first drivers’ title, Honda has continued to supply engines until the end of 2025 to Red Bull and RB (previously known as AlphaTauri) under its Honda Racing Corporation subsidiary - before Red Bull enters its own powertrain in conjunction with Ford.
But the Japanese manufacturer will return to the top-flight for the advent of the new powertrain regulations in 2026, which notably ditch the expensive and complex Motor Generator Unit–Heat and shift to a 50:50 power split between the 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and hybrid system.
Its comeback will be as the works engine supplier to Aston Martin, and to assist that deal, HRC has created a new UK company and will correspondingly open a factory.
This will be headed up by HRC president Koji Watanabe, who joined Honda in 1987.
According to a statement from HRC: “This new company has been founded to primarily perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda-built F1 power units (PUs), whilst also operating as a logistics operation for the European region.
“The establishment of HRC UK will further enhance the effectiveness of Honda’s PU operations, in support of the partnership with Aston Martin [F1] Team.
“In May 2023, Honda and Aston Martin F1 jointly announced they will enter into works partnership so that Honda will supply its F1 PUs compliant with the new F1 regulations which will take effect in the 2026 season.”
HRC will begin recruiting engineers, technicians and PR staff in the spring.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The California-based HRC USA will also contribute to the new power unit, now the F1 calendar features five North American rounds, and will embed personnel at Aston Martin as the American arm steps up its involvement in the company’s global programmes.
Watanabe said of HRC USA: “A new corporate organisation has been established to carry out F1 activities, which is very significant.
“Until now, our activities have been projects, gathering people and money, disbanding when the project was over, and repeating. However, going forward, we will be responsible for the racing company’s activities.
“Being a company, of course, we have a budget that includes expenses for technological development with an eye to the future, such as sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, high-performance motors, batteries, and so on.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Latest news
Rasmussen, Siegel and Simpson complete oval rookie testing at Texas
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix
Prime
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments