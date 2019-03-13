Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades

shares
comments
Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades
By:
1h ago

Honda's ambitious power targets for 2019 helped fuel supplier ExxonMobil to fast-track through a series of upgrades this winter that normally would have only happened during the season.

With Honda's sights set on delivering race victories this year as the result of its tie-up with Red Bull, ExxonMobil has revealed the scale of the push that the Japanese manufacturer is making.

With ExxonMobil having developed and tested more than 36 engine oils and 40 fuel variations ahead of the start of the campaign, its global motorsports technology manager David Tsurusaki says his company has been pushed to the limit to come up with the best products it can.

"We have gone through upgrades during the winter, even though we never got to race them, because we got so much data back and so much information back," Tsurusaki told Motorsport.com.

"We had enough time to make these changes, so we said: 'let's keep going'. We were in Japan in early December and we discussed what was the very last deadline to make a final change – as they were asking us.

"We said we had begun shipping for Barcelona testing, but we agreed that we could airfreight something new if we made another change. So we did that.

"We are now already working on when can we get the next upgrades planned, when can we have [dyno] testing time availability and all of that."

ExxonMobil's progress with previous partner Renault was hampered by Red Bull having a customer relationship with the French car manufacturer, so dyno testing availability was limited.

That is not the case with Honda, with Tsurusaki saying that the pressure has shifted on to his company's shoulders to try to keep up with what the Japanese manufacturer wants.

"It is sometimes difficult when they say: 'we are ready to test, can you have something ready in three weeks?'" he said.

"But most of the time we can do it we can get it done. I think our guys thrive on that.

"I think it is nice to be in a situation where you are jointly working to progress forward, and we are okay with them giving us a timeline and we can meet it or not meet it. It is still a big jump from where we were, before so it is good."

Next article
The 10 key tests Ferrari must pass in 2019

Previous article

The 10 key tests Ferrari must pass in 2019

Next article

Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis "nonsense" - Tost

Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis "nonsense" - Tost
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

No point being fake for Netflix - Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

No point being fake for Netflix - Steiner

6h ago
Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades Article
Formula 1

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades

Rivola: MotoGP told Aprilia Ducati-style winglet was illegal Article
MotoGP

Rivola: MotoGP told Aprilia Ducati-style winglet was illegal

Latest videos
Five questions we want answered at the Australian GP 08:23
Formula 1

Five questions we want answered at the Australian GP

1h ago
Surf's Up in Australia for Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly 06:52
Formula 1

Surf's Up in Australia for Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly

2h ago

News in depth
Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis
Formula 1

Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis "nonsense" - Tost

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades
Formula 1

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades

The 10 key tests Ferrari must pass in 2019
Formula 1

The 10 key tests Ferrari must pass in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.