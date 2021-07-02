Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal Next / Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

By:

Honda has dismissed theories that an apparent step forward in performance with its second Formula 1 power unit is the result of upgrades or because it can run its engine harder.

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

The Japanese manufacturer has helped Red Bull take wins in the last four grands prix, but it has been particularly strong since the French GP when Honda introduced its second power unit of the season.

The step forward has prompted intrigue about whether or not Honda found extra horsepower through making reliability changes to the engine.

There were also suggestions that the Honda edge was the result of it being able to run the power unit in a more aggressive mode, after being held back earlier in the campaign because of concerns about possible failures.

However, speaking at the Austrian Grand Prix, Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe denied that there had been any change to the engine specification, nor that it was running its power unit in a more aggressive manner.

Asked about the rumours of a 15bhp jump with the second specification unit, Tanabe said: “I'm very happy if it is true, but it's not true.

“Under current regulations, any performance update is not allowed to apply during the season. As a result, our second PU is the same as first PU in terms of specification and the performance.”

Read Also:

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Tanabe said that if Honda had made any tweaks to its power unit to improve reliability, which could have helped lift performance, then other teams would have been notified about it by the FIA.

“Under current PU regulations, we need to submit any changes,” he said. “[You are] only allowed to change for reliability or cost reason or logistics, and then we need to submit very detailed [information] to the FIA first, and the FIA approve those changes.

“The FIA distributes all documents to the other PU manufacturers, so we need to have approval from the other PU manufacturers to change any single parts specification.

“Why are we doing such a very detailed investigation is that a long time ago some teams, they improve their performance to make a change to improve the reliability.

“So we are very careful to change the performance. It is not possible to improve the performance during the season. That is my answer to that suspicion.”

Tanabe says that any progress that others have seen from the Honda engine is recent races is simply the result of it better deploying its energy management systems to maximise lap time.

“We have been learning gradually how to use the PU,” he explained. “We improve our weakness, and then we push our strengths.

“As a result, the base specification, the performance, is the same, but trackside performance I believe we have been improving.”

Although rival Mercedes has pointed out several times the edge that Red Bull and Honda has on the straights, Tanabe does not think that Honda’s power unit is the benchmark in F1.

“We keep analysing our position, compared to the other PU manufacturers. This analysis includes the chassis performance as well, because if you have a good car, with less downforce, sometimes you see a good engine power performance. So, it's a little bit difficult to judge,” he said.

“The current result shows us that still, we are not number one. But as I said, we cannot improve the pure performance, like ICE performance. Then, we are working very hard on how to use the PU efficiently at the track. So, we want to use current hardware more efficient with team engineer.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Previous article

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Next article

Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy

Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

19 h
2
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

2 h
3
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

22 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

5 h
5
Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

26 min
Latest news
Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

19m
Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy
Formula 1

Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy

20m
Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

26m
Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

36m
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned 00:46
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts 00:49
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP 02:18
Formula 1
5 h

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated 00:48
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated

Formula 1: Mercedes Says It Won't Ditch 'Barn Door' Rear Wing 01:23
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Mercedes Says It Won't Ditch 'Barn Door' Rear Wing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal
Formula 1

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot Styrian GP
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? French GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

Trending Today

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
1 h
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.