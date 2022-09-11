Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver Next / The simple solution to F1’s grid delay ‘vacuum’
Formula 1 News

Herta not giving up on "F1 dream" despite likely superlicence rejection

Colton Herta will not give up on his Formula 1 dream even if the FIA rejects his superlicence application, says his IndyCar race-winning father.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
David Malsher-Lopez
, U.S. editor
Herta not giving up on "F1 dream" despite likely superlicence rejection
Listen to this article

Colton and his dad Bryan, who looks after his son's interests and runs his IndyCar strategy from the Andretti Autosport pit stand, are awaiting a decision from the FIA regarding a superlicence request.

Herta Jr has 32 of the requisite 40 points on the FIA's system, which means he falls short of automatically getting the nod. The FIA has been asked to see if there are grounds to give him a special exemption.

But with sources suggesting to Motorsport.com that the FIA will reject there being any grounds for force majeure to be invoked, Herta now appears unlikely to be able to make the switch to AlphaTauri in 2023.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the situation, Bryan Herta said that there was no confirmation yet, but they would accept whatever the final decision was.

"Everyone seems to know before us, it seems!" he said. "But I don't even know if it's going to be made 'official'. I know we haven't heard anything.

"It's a bit sad that it's ended up looking like a personalised thing because Colton definitely didn't want to be a 'special case'. I think someone could make the argument over IndyCar success deserving more points, but on the other hand, I do completely understand the FIA's desire to protect the European ladder system.

"I think that whatever they say, whatever they decide it is, that's what it is. No point arguing it one way or the other."

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Herta believes that Colton failing to be granted a superlicence for 2023 wouldn't be a fatal blow to his long-term F1 ambitions, however.

"I don't think he considers his F1 dream is over whatever the FIA decides for now," Herta Sr added. "It's an incredible opportunity in front of him, as he is testing with McLaren F1 team, but he also recognises what he has with Andretti Autosport [in IndyCar] is also an incredible opportunity.

"It's important to remember he's going to be fine, no matter what. He's not going to be looking for sympathy."

Herta wouldn't confirm if other routes to extra superlicence points, such as the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand or F1 free practice outings, might be pursued after the IndyCar season ends on Sunday at Laguna Seca in California.

When pushed on the potential for Colton to get an FP1 run with McLaren at Circuit of The Americas next month, Herta replied: "That's a question for Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO]. It's not been something that's decided one way or the other, to the best of my knowledge.

"What Colton has is an IndyCar contract with Andretti Autosport and he has a Formula 1 testing contract with McLaren. They are valid through to the end of 2023 as long as certain conditions are met."

Read Also:

Michael Andretti has run Colton Herta in Indy Lights (six wins) and in IndyCar (seven wins). When asked by Motorsport.com if he was surprised that Herta couldn't earn a force majeure waiver to compete for AlphaTauri F1 team in 2023, Andretti responded: "My only comment on it is that there were way too many hurdles to get over for it to happen.

"The superlicence issue was only one of those hurdles. There were a lot, believe me."

On the subject of whether he had faith that Herta was good enough to succeed in F1, Andretti replied, "Oh yeah, no question in my mind about that."

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver
Previous article

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver
Next article

The simple solution to F1’s grid delay ‘vacuum’

The simple solution to F1’s grid delay ‘vacuum’
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Colton Herta More from
Colton Herta
Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence

Herta surprised Red Bull F1 wants him at AlphaTauri in 2023
Formula 1

Herta surprised Red Bull F1 wants him at AlphaTauri in 2023

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

More from
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up Italian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand Italian GP
Formula 1

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Nico Hulkenberg joins fight for 2023 Haas F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg joins fight for 2023 Haas F1 seat

Nico Hulkenberg has emerged as a serious contender to replace Mick Schumacher at the Haas Formula 1 team in 2023.

FIA should have red-flagged Italian GP, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA should have red-flagged Italian GP, says Horner

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks the FIA should have red-flagged Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix to avoid a safety car finish.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
1 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
3 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.