Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Health warning issued to Australian Grand Prix attendees

shares
comments
Health warning issued to Australian Grand Prix attendees
By:
24m ago

A health warning from the Victorian state government has been directed at Australian Grand Prix goers, after a person with a confirmed case of measles visited the event.

A woman is currently being treated in hospital for measles, having acquired the viral infection in the Northern Territory.

Authorities are warning health providers that she spent Saturday and Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, sitting in the Jones stand on the Saturday and the Fangio stand on the Sunday.

She also visited the Gate 2 entrance and food areas at Gate 1.

It's the third case of the virus in Melbourne since the start of the year.

"Anyone who presents with signs and symptoms compatible with measles should be tested and notified to the department," read the statement from the health department.

"There should be an especially high index of suspicion if they have attended any of the areas stated above and are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for measles."

Next article
Piola's picks: Red Bull's urgent upgrade and teams' DRS tricks

Previous article

Piola's picks: Red Bull's urgent upgrade and teams' DRS tricks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

The factors that hurt Ferrari in Australia Australian GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

The factors that hurt Ferrari in Australia

13h ago
Why Mercedes sees Red Bull-Honda as a threat in F1 2019 Article
Formula 1

Why Mercedes sees Red Bull-Honda as a threat in F1 2019

Mercedes believes kerb strike damaged Hamilton's floor Article
Formula 1

Mercedes believes kerb strike damaged Hamilton's floor

Latest videos
Why Mercedes now sees Honda as a threat 11:00
Formula 1

Why Mercedes now sees Honda as a threat

16h ago
Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia 06:11
Formula 1

Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia

Mar 20, 2019

News in depth
Health warning issued to Australian Grand Prix attendees
Formula 1

Health warning issued to Australian Grand Prix attendees

Piola's picks: Red Bull's urgent upgrade and teams' DRS tricks
Formula 1

Piola's picks: Red Bull's urgent upgrade and teams' DRS tricks

Why Mercedes sees Red Bull-Honda as a threat in F1 2019
Formula 1

Why Mercedes sees Red Bull-Honda as a threat in F1 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.