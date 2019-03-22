Health warning issued to Australian Grand Prix attendees

A woman is currently being treated in hospital for measles, having acquired the viral infection in the Northern Territory.

Authorities are warning health providers that she spent Saturday and Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, sitting in the Jones stand on the Saturday and the Fangio stand on the Sunday.

She also visited the Gate 2 entrance and food areas at Gate 1.

It's the third case of the virus in Melbourne since the start of the year.

"Anyone who presents with signs and symptoms compatible with measles should be tested and notified to the department," read the statement from the health department.

"There should be an especially high index of suspicion if they have attended any of the areas stated above and are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for measles."