Have your say on this year's F1 Racing awards

Which team has the best car? Once again, F1 Racing magazine is conducting an online vote to decide the winners of the annual F1 Racing awards.

Last year nearly 100,000 fans took part in the vote to decide the winners across nine categories.

Voting has now opened for 2018 and anyone can participate.

Have your say on the F1 Racing awards

The nine categories are: driver of the year, car of the year, qualifier of the year, pitcrew of the year, overtake of the year, rookie of the year, start of the year, drive of the year and finally team boss of the year.

Be quick to have your say as the winners will receive their awards in a forthcoming issue of F1 Racing magazine. Voting closes on Wednesday October 17.

Click here to get started