Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness?

McLaren was shocked by its poor qualifying in Bahrain, and now has nowhere to hide thanks to its switch to Renault engines. But an approach the team employed in 2017 could be hurting it this season.

World championship points might be what matter most to Formula 1 teams, but as McLaren heads to the Chinese Grand Prix, it will be the first to confess that its third place in the constructors' standings gives it little reason to celebrate.

Its racing director Eric Boullier labelled it "funny" that the team's placing is so high right now, because he well knows it has been bailed out by its consistency and reliability in the first two races rather than out-and-out pace.