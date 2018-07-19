Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge?

0 shares
Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge?
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
19/07/2018 11:49

Earlier this year there was huge intrigue over what Ferrari was doing with its battery system. Now the breakthrough it made is becoming clear, and it seems to have played a big part in Ferrari's surge to the top of the championship table.

Ferrari's strong form at Silverstone a fortnight ago renewed focus on the progress the team has made with its car, and even prompted renewed intrigue about a potential 'free' energy trick it has up its sleeve.

But rather than this being the start of a bubbling fresh cheat controversy, it appears that instead the boffins at Maranello may be doing something very clever to exploit a freedom in the rule book. 

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away News Prime
Formula 1

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away

How the BTCC is tackling drivers who don't pay their bills News Prime
BTCC

How the BTCC is tackling drivers who don't pay their bills

Why Leclerc is ready for Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc is ready for Ferrari

The redemption of a News Prime
Formula E

The redemption of a "destroyed" F1 outcast

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams News Prime
Formula 1

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events