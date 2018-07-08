Hartley gets fresh engine parts after crash
Honda has taken the opportunity to give Brendon Hartley fresh Formula 1 engine parts following his frightening crash in practice for the British Grand Prix.
Hartley will start the race at Silverstone from the pitlane after a front-left suspension failure pitched him into the barriers at Brooklands and left Toro Rosso requiring a rebuild around a fresh monocoque.
Though Honda has not found any "considerable damage" trackside, it has opted to change the internal combustion engine and MGU-K, and send the replaced parts back to Sakura for further analysis.
That moves Hartley onto his sixth V6 engine and fifth MGU-K of the season.
"I'm not really a believer in luck or superstition," said Hartley. "This was obviously completely out of my control.
"It was very instantaneous, there was no warning. I didn't hit any kerbs, there were no vibrations beforehand.
"So, the moment I hit the brake pedal, some of the highest forces the suspension sees – we pull around 5G when we hit the brake pedal – something at that very moment broke.
"Obviously I tried to fight the car, slow it down as much as I could but I still hit the wall pretty hard.
"I remain optimistic for [the race] but there's no denying that was disappointing and I would've much preferred to be out there in qualifying than watch on TV."
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|British GP
|Location
|Silverstone
|Drivers
|Brendon Hartley
