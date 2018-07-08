Sign in
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Hartley gets fresh engine parts after crash

shares
comments
Hartley gets fresh engine parts after crash
By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 8, 2018, 10:20 AM

Honda has taken the opportunity to give Brendon Hartley fresh Formula 1 engine parts following his frightening crash in practice for the British Grand Prix.

Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after crash
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after the crash
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after the crash

Hartley will start the race at Silverstone from the pitlane after a front-left suspension failure pitched him into the barriers at Brooklands and left Toro Rosso requiring a rebuild around a fresh monocoque.

Though Honda has not found any "considerable damage" trackside, it has opted to change the internal combustion engine and MGU-K, and send the replaced parts back to Sakura for further analysis.

That moves Hartley onto his sixth V6 engine and fifth MGU-K of the season.

"I'm not really a believer in luck or superstition," said Hartley. "This was obviously completely out of my control.

"It was very instantaneous, there was no warning. I didn't hit any kerbs, there were no vibrations beforehand.

"So, the moment I hit the brake pedal, some of the highest forces the suspension sees – we pull around 5G when we hit the brake pedal – something at that very moment broke.

"Obviously I tried to fight the car, slow it down as much as I could but I still hit the wall pretty hard.

"I remain optimistic for [the race] but there's no denying that was disappointing and I would've much preferred to be out there in qualifying than watch on TV."

