Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP Next / Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Alpine's Bruno Famin says getting the team's chassis and engine factories working together more effectively is key to its Formula 1 success.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Famin took over as an interim team principal at the end of July after the departure of Otmar Szafnauer and long-time sporting manager Alan Permane.

Since then, he has been tasked with assessing the key areas that Alpine must improve to speed up its trajectory to the front of the F1 grid after Renault's management became impatient with outgoing Szafnauer's plans.

Alpine's two-country split between its British chassis department in Enstone and its engine division in France's Viry-Chatillon has often been pointed to as a key challenge to overcome in the bid to become a top team.

Speaking in Japan, Famin affirmed that improving communication and cooperation between the two factories is a priority to address.

"I'm still assessing both factories to see how to extract more performance and I think one of the key things is to try and get all the people working together," Famin said when asked by Motorsport.com what the result of his fact-finding mission over the summer has been.

"I mean both sides, but also within each of the sides, to extract all the potential we have.

"We have a lot of potential, but the difficulty is to put everybody together, everything together to create more performance, which is what I'm assessing now."

Famin felt the cultural changes he had made have already benefited the trackside operations of the team, which has managed to wring a string of encouraging results out of the cars run by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon despite its relative lack of performance compounded by reliability issues.

Bruno Famin, Executive Director - Viry-Chatillon, Alpine F1 Team, in the team principals Press Conference

Bruno Famin, Executive Director - Viry-Chatillon, Alpine F1 Team, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

"We made some quite good, quite big changes at the end of July running the team," he said.

"This created a new mindset on the trackside team.

"I'm quite happy with what I've seen so far, I think we made some quite good races in terms of strategy execution since then."

Read Also:

Famin, who is also Alpine's vice president of motorsports, added that he is in no rush to appoint a permanent team boss.

When asked if his hunt for a team principal has stalled, he replied: "I have no delay, because I don't want to be under pressure.

"For the time being I'm assessing everything. I think the changes I've seen so far are quite good.

"On the track side, as I said, I'm very happy with the drivers the job they are doing the spirit we have.

"Of course, the main point will be now to really see how we can get the same kind of spirit in the factories.

"And that's really the point I'm focusing on. It's not a question of [a] person, it's a question of having all the people together."

shares
comments

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying

Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying

AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024

AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024

Formula 1
Japanese GP

AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024 AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt

Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe