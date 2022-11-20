Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy Next / Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton admits his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retirement “sums up the whole year” having ended 2022 without a win for the first time in Formula 1.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”
Listen to this article

The seven-time world champion endured a difficult campaign as Mercedes struggled to get on top of the 2022 car regulations with its troubled W13.

While team-mate George Russell did manage one victory, Hamilton ended the year without one for the first time in his F1 tenure. Hamilton amassed nine podiums in total with a best of second on five occasions.

Hamilton wrestled with what he suspected was car damage in the early part of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP. Battling Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the opening lap, Hamilton was launched over a kerb when ran off track. 

On lap 55 of 58, he was forced to retire with an undiagnosed issue while running fourth, which contributed to him registering his worst championship position ever of sixth.

Reflecting after the race, Hamilton says he always believed he could win a race in 2022 despite his car problems and is “very pleased that it’s over” now.

“I always believed right to the last race that there was potentially a chance,” he said when asked if there came a point this year when he was resigned to not winning a race.

“I think it’s important to hold onto hope and just keep working.

“I gave it everything and I think ultimately the last race was like the whole season, it sums up the whole year. So, I’m glad it’s done.

“Of course it would have been nice to have a win. One win is not really enough, is it?

“I think this year when we got our first fifth it felt like a win.

“When we got our first fourth it felt like a win, when we got our first podium it felt like a win.

“Those seconds really feel like we achieved something, so I will just hold onto those.”

Read Also:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Despite ending 2022 without a win, Hamilton still feels his hardest season in F1 was in 2011. With  McLaren he finished fifth in the standings, though he still won three races.

“No, I think 2011 was probably the hardest year that I’ve had,” he added.

“Just in terms of life, this year is probably not the greatest.

“It’s up there with the top three of worst seasons, but I think it’s been a much stronger year in terms of myself, in terms of how I worked with the team, how we all stayed united.

“So, there’s been lots of plusses from this year.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Previous article

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Next article

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP Valencia November testing
MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Ducati: Valentino Rossi MotoGP era of team “left a lot of wounds”
MotoGP

Ducati: Valentino Rossi MotoGP era of team “left a lot of wounds”

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Valencia GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Dinner shows 2022 F1 driver group has “most harmony” Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dinner shows 2022 F1 driver group has “most harmony”

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 again Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 again

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: F1 2022 still less painful than last year’s Abu Dhabi title loss Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 2022 still less painful than last year’s Abu Dhabi title loss

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Latest news

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off
Super Formula Super Formula

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off

Plans for Formula 2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire to contest the Super Formula post-season rookie test for the Kondo Racing team appear to have fallen through.

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023

Supercars will incorporate visor cam footage to its TV broadcast from 2023 onwards.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
23 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.