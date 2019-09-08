Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

shares
comments
Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 9:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton was "cracking up" when he saw Max Verstappen's comment that Nico Rosberg is "the new Jacques Villeneuve", and believes retired drivers are critical because they are now "irrelevant".

Rosberg left F1 after winning the world championship in 2016 and has since become a regular pundit on British and German television and on his own YouTube channel.

He criticised Verstappen's driving in the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, which led Verstappen to respond by comparing Rosberg to 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who has regularly expressed strong and contrary opinions since his F1 career ended.

Read Also:

Hamilton had a fiery relationship with Rosberg during their time together at Mercedes and posted on Instagram that Verstappen's comment about his old teammate had him in "stitches".

Asked after Italian Grand Prix qualifying to expand on ex-drivers commenting on the current grid, Hamilton said: "I don't really think much of it, to be honest.

"I thought it [Verstappen's remark] was really funny. I think Max is generally a really funny guy so I was cracking up when I saw it.

"It's interesting because obviously we know what it's like, all the drivers have been here and know what it's like being criticised from the public, and when in the sport [they] moan about being criticised by people from the outside.

"And then when drivers retire they become those critics, so it's an interesting dynamic.

"Unfortunately drivers become irrelevant when they retire and ultimate have to hang on to utilise other people's light to keep them in the light. But that's the way of sport, I guess."

Responding on Sky to Verstappen's Villeneuve comparison, Rosberg acknowledged that: "Villeneuve is in the news in the paddock every single weekend, criticising individual drivers very harshly and not in a nice way.

"It's not necessarily a compliment from Verstappen towards me, to be the new Villeneuve."

Addressing Verstappen's comment as part of Sky's F1 coverage at Monza, Rosberg stood by his claim that Verstappen was in the wrong at Spa because he had a broken car yet attacked Eau Rouge "flat out".

"I would have backed off and been a bit careful and he was flat out, balls of steel and of course goes straight on and shunts," laughed Rosberg

"So I made that comment. He didn't like it too much."

Verstappen said he had not been irresponsible after picking up damage with his first-corner clash with Kimi Raikkonen.

Onboard footage also showed Verstappen was approaching Eau Rouge at a reduced speed.

"The trackrod was bent, so I was driving slowly trying to get it back to the pits," said Verstappen. "But then I went up Eau Rouge and because of the compression it broke.

"So my wheel started moving around, so then Kimi clipped it thinking I think that I drove into him, but I didn't, I was steering and it didn't do anything."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next article
Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff

Previous article

Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

48m
2
Formula 1

Trio reprimanded for "significant role" in Q3 debacle

3
Formula 1

Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff

1h
4
Formula 1

Rules quirk allowed Bottas to keep Q3 time despite red flag

5
Formula 1

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1
2h

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"
F1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff
F1

Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit
F1

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit

Trio reprimanded for "significant role" in Q3 debacle
F1

Trio reprimanded for "significant role" in Q3 debacle

Rules quirk allowed Bottas to keep Q3 time despite red flag
F1

Rules quirk allowed Bottas to keep Q3 time despite red flag

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.