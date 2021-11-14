Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Brazil F1 comeback victory "feels like the first"
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards following his victory in Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix following a potential seat belt rules breach.

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

The world champion stormed from 10th on the grid to grab victory at Interlagos, but now faces a stewards' investigation.

It is understood the issue relates to Hamilton undoing his seat belts before he returned to the pits following his win.

More to follow

Hamilton: Brazil F1 comeback victory "feels like the first"
Hamilton: Brazil F1 comeback victory "feels like the first"
