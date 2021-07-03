Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix Next / Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

By:

Lewis Hamilton has committed his Formula 1 future to Mercedes after a new two-year deal was announced ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

With the world champion having only agreed late last winter a single season contract extension for 2021, there had been intense speculation over recent months about what his long term plans were.

However, with the Briton and his team bosses eager to not let discussions drag on too long amid the intensity of the current title battle, a contract has been agreed that will commit Hamilton to the team until the end of 2023.

The new deal means that by its completion Hamilton will have raced for Mercedes for 11 seasons, having originally joined the Brackley-based squad in 2013. He has so far won six of his seven world titles for the German car manufacturer's works team.

Speaking about his new contract, Hamilton said he felt that they both had much more to achieve in F1 - both on and off the track.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years," he said. "We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.

"I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

"Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me. We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Hamilton’s extension comes with Mercedes now needing to make a decision on who his teammate should be for next year.

Valtteri Bottas’ contract runs out at the end of this season, and the Finn knows that he needs to impress his bosses if he is to hold on to his seat.

Mercedes’ other option is George Russell, whose three-year contract at Williams also ends this campaign.

Read Also:

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff joked recently that the team could wait until the winter to finalise the second driver choice, it is likely that a call will be made around the time of the summer break.

Hamilton said recently that he would prefer for Bottas to stay on board, with the pair having built up a good rapport since they first worked together in 2017.

"Valtteri is my teammate now and both of us have had ups and downs in our careers,” he said. “But he is a fantastic teammate and I don't necessarily see that it needs to change.

"We have worked well for many years. Valtteri has been my best teammate overall and when I say teammate, it's not just driver performance. It's about team morale and how you work in the teammate environment."

shares
comments
Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Previous article

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Next article

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

39 min
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

16 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

1 h
4
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1 h
5
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

1 h
Latest news
Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight
Formula 1

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

7m
Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

39m
Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix
Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

1 h
Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP 00:46
Formula 1
15 h

Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP 02:18
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated 00:48
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV
Formula 1

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull F1 gap Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull F1 gap

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
13 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
21 h
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.