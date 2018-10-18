Hamilton: Schumacher will "100%" make it to F1

Mick Schumacher clinched the European Formula 3 title last weekend, his first championship success in car racing having previously finished runner-up in Italian and German Formula 4.

Hamilton said the achievements of the 19-year-old's famous father, the most successful driver in F1 history, would not pile too much pressure on.

"I don't think it will a burden," said Hamilton. "There will 100% be a Schumacher back in F1, partly because of the name but secondly because he is doing a good job."

Schumacher's entire car-racing career has taken place after his father sustained serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Mick, who was 14 years old and with his father when he was injured, finished second in the World and European KF Junior Karting Championships that year after and stepped into single-seaters in 2015.

Schumacher's first year in F3, in 2017, was underwhelming and he finished 12th with one podium, but like in F4 he has made huge progress in his sophomore campaign.

He took the Euro F3 title after winning eight of the last 15 races, which vaulted him clear of Red Bull protege Dan Ticktum.

Hamilton said: "He obviously has a lot of talent like his dad had, just like Keke and Nico [Rosberg], just like when Fernando has kids, I am sure Alonso will be here again!

"Even if I have a kid that wants to race, and even if he is no good, he can make it to F1 because of the name.

"[But Schumacher] is doing a really great job, he is a really great kid, he has come to [grands prix] and been a part of our team a couple of weekends last year.

"He has got great talent like his dad has, so I don't think it will be a burden. I think he could be great for the sport."

Schumacher used Mercedes engines in F3 and his father's three-year stint with the manufacturer in F1 from 2010 to 2012 means there is a special link between the family and Mercedes.

However, Schumacher, who is expected to graduate to Formula 2 next season, is not aligned to the F1 programme.

Another of his father's former teams – Ferrari, with which Schumacher won five of his seven titles – has made it clear it would be keen to work with the youngster.