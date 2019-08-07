Hamilton vs Schumacher: Which Hungary F1 charge was better?
Aug 7, 2019, 8:34 AM
Mercedes' strategy call and Lewis Hamilton's stirring drive at the Hungaroring last weekend brought back memories of Michael Schumacher's similar performance in the Hungarian Grand Prix for Ferrari in 1998.
Despite making an extra pitstop in 1998, Schumacher still managed to defeat the McLarens of Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard on the way to a famous victory.
Motorsport.com sets the scene of both Schumacher and Hamilton's victories, and asks you to decide which performance was better.
