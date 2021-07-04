Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

By:

Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated after sustaining "a lot of damage" to his Mercedes Formula 1 car that cost him an "easy second" in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

Hamilton started fourth for Mercedes at the Red Bull Ring, but managed to move up to second in the first stint after seeing Sergio Perez drop back and then overtaking Lando Norris.

But shortly into the second stint, Mercedes informed Hamilton that he had sustained damage to the left-rear of his car, costing him downforce.

Mercedes initially told teammate Valtteri Bottas not to race Hamilton, only to swap the cars around with 20 laps to go before Norris overtook as well one lap later.

Hamilton took a free stop for a set of hard tyres, and crossed the line in fourth place, 26.4 seconds behind Norris in third place.

The result saw Hamilton lose more ground on championship leader Max Verstappen, whose third successive win saw his advantage in the drivers' standings grow to 32 points.

"I already said before the race that it would be very hard to beat Max of course," Hamilton said. "But obviously it's frustrating to lose so much downforce on the rear of the car and not be able to hold on to second place. So a lot of points lost today.

"I would have been second. I was in second when all of a sudden it obviously broke. It would have been an easy second, generally. But obviously not able to catch those guys ahead."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Replays showed Hamilton running wide over the big sausage kerb at Turn 1 during the race, but the seven-time world champion remained unsure where he had picked up the damage.

"I wasn't going over the kerb more than anyone else, so I have no idea where it happened," Hamilton said. But there's a lot of damage."

Read Also:

It marked Hamilton's fifth race in a row without winning, leaving him one shy of his most recent longest winless streak from 2017-18.

Red Bull has managed to pull clear of Mercedes for pure performance in recent weeks, with Hamilton saying his team is "miles away" and again calling for an upgrade ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"We've got a lot of work to do, Hamilton said. "We need all hands on deck, which I know they already are. And they've brought a lot of upgrades over these last few races, and we haven't brought any.

"So we've got to bring some, find as much performance as possible, otherwise this will be the result most often."

shares
comments
Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

Previous article

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

32 min
2
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

58 min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

14 min
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

29 min
5
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

28 min
Latest news
Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

14m
Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

28m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

29m
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

32m
Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

58m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
7 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
6 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.