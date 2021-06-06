Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

How Hamilton recovered from his practice ‘disaster’ in Baku

By:

Without knowing the context of Formula 1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a listen to Lewis Hamilton’s parc ferme radio would suggest he took pole position.

How Hamilton recovered from his practice ‘disaster’ in Baku

“Woop!” he cried. “What an effort, what an effort guys, what an effort!”

As Hamilton parked his Mercedes W12 car behind the P2 board, there was a surprising sense of relief for the seven-time world champion. He may not have added to his tally of 100 pole positions, but he had turned around what looked set to be a damaging weekend for Mercedes.

After the struggles of Monaco, Hamilton saw little sign of his fortunes turning around on Friday in Baku. A difficult FP2 saw him finish the day 11th-fastest, more than a second behind pace-setter Sergio Perez of Red Bull. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was a further second off the pace down in 16th.

Team boss Toto Wolff offered a bleak outlook for Mercedes’ chances heading into Saturday, bracing himself for a “very, very difficult” qualifying. Hamilton and Bottas both struggled in the early part of final practice, reporting a lack of rear- and front-end grip.

But as the minutes ticked down, Hamilton finally strung a decent lap together to shoot up to third place in the final classification, four-tenths of a second down on surprise leader Pierre Gasly. It was hardly a convincing display from Mercedes, particularly with Bottas still outside the top 10, but the momentum was building.

“We were still pretty much a disaster in FP3,” Hamilton said. “But we discovered something at the end of P3, and I continued to push down in that direction, and it paid dividends.”

The discovery to take a different set-up direction helped to solve some of the tyre warm-up issues the Mercedes car had been battling through practice - a hangover from Monaco - and gave Hamilton the chance to turn things around.

“We tried something right at the end just with the set-up, and it unlocked the potential a little bit,” Hamilton explained. “it was really just about getting the tyres to work. We just can’t get our tyres to switch on like the others generally can, so the night and day difference in feeling was all of a sudden the tyres started working, and we were kind of back in the game.”

The breakthrough came after a long night of work and analysis for Mercedes that lasted right up to the start of qualifying. As much faith as Hamilton has in the team he has enjoyed so much success with, there was still an unease he could end up going in the wrong direction.

“I had a lot of anxiety, because you don’t know if you’re going to get it right or going to get it wrong,” Hamilton said. “It [could] mean you’re out of the top 10 like we were earlier this morning and yesterday.

“Eventually we just had to let it go, literally like 10 minutes before the session finished. We were here last night until 11 o’clock. Again just before the session, 10 minutes before, we were still making small changes, and then just had to shake it off and go for it and go all out.”

Wolff revealed Mercedes went to “extreme” lengths with the set-up of the car to get the desired result. “[They] weren't a silver bullet but it was just really crunching through the numbers, trying things, getting the feedback of the drivers and eventually we had the car in a more decent place,” he said. “So it was the last run in FP3 where we tried to confirm the step and the car was there or thereabouts.”

Read Also:

One of the tactics that stood Hamilton and Bottas out from the rest of the field throughout qualifying was going for two warm-up laps before going for their flying laps. Both drivers did this in Q2 and Q3, avoiding getting caught out by red flags that came at the end of each session. For Hamilton in particular, it allowed him to get into far stronger shape, sitting third in the final Q2 standings.

Hamilton’s first effort in Q3 put him second on the grid, splitting Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. He was only 0.232 seconds shy of Leclerc’s pole effort, finding close to seven-tenths of a second from his best time in FP2.

But Hamilton felt there was a little bit more time in the lap, having got too close to Bottas in a bid to get a tow. “I definitely think there was time left on the table, I think I was too close to Valtteri on the first lap,” Hamilton said. “I struggled, I was a bit down in the middle sector because I was just too close to the car ahead. But anyways, I will take it.”

In the end, the red flag for Yuki Tsunoda’s crash at Turn 3 brought qualifying to an end, ensuring Hamilton clinched second on the grid - crucially, ahead of Verstappen.

Hamilton is known to thrive on adversity, coming back stronger when the going gets tough. Monaco was a sobering experience he vowed the team would learn from, with the Baku turnaround seeming to act as proof of that. It’s no wonder he was so ebullient after qualifying.

“Honestly, it’s one of the greatest feelings,” Hamilton said. “For the experience we’ve gone through, for the difficult experience we’ve gone through, being out of the top 10 all weekend and really struggling to understand and extract performance from our car, it feels fantastic.

“[I’m] really happy to be up here, grateful to have got the lap in. It puts us in for a much different race than we anticipated after yesterday.”

The four-point deficit to Verstappen looked like it would grow after Friday in Baku. Now Hamilton finds himself ahead of his title rival on the grid with a chance to reclaim the points lead.

But the lessons learned from his Baku turnaround could yet prove even more valuable across the remainder of the season.

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Next article

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

23h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

22h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

7h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

11m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

1h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

"Bored" Wolff yet to decide on F1 flexi-wing protest Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

"Bored" Wolff yet to decide on F1 flexi-wing protest

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.