Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria Next / Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

By:

Lewis Hamilton is focusing on damage limitation after qualifying fourth for the Austrian Grand Prix, predicting an "easy cruise win" for Formula 1 title rival and pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

Hamilton had hoped to cut the gap to Red Bull after Mercedes was handed a drubbing in last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix, failing to put up a fight at the front for victory as Hamilton spent every lap of the race in second place.

But qualifying for the second race at the Red Bull Ring saw Hamilton struggle to fourth place as Verstappen took his third pole position in a row for Red Bull.

McLaren's Lando Norris took a surprise second place on the grid, while Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, will start third.

"It's even more of a challenge than it was already last week, and [we] continue to lack pace," Hamilton said.

"I tried everything to get more out of the car. It's just the underlying pace, that's where we're at, at the moment. So we've got to really find performance in the following races.

"I don't know if McLaren have brought an upgrade, but they're mega quick today, so great job from Lando. We've just got to try and improve."

Read Also:

Pole for Verstappen gives the Red Bull driver a chance to extend his 18-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship, while the team could also stretch out its 40-point advantage over Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Hamilton felt he was losing "just a little bit everywhere" compared to Verstappen's pole lap, and felt that a recovery to victory was definitely out of the question for Mercedes.

"In terms of pure pace, it's definitely out of the question," Hamilton said.

"Those guys firstly have got two cars to get by in front, and they've got three tenths on us, I think they've improved their car again this weekend.

"I would say that's an easy cruise win for Max. I think for us, it's to try and see if we can get ahead of at least Perez, and try to limit the damage this weekend."

Valtteri Bottas qualified fifth in the sister Mercedes car, and admitted after the session that he had expected to be closer to Red Bull for outright pace.

"Yes - in fact, we went a little bit backwards from last weekend or others [gained] more than us," Bottas said.

"I would say maybe a tenth or two we're missing where we should have been. So I don't know if it's because of the C5 compound, or clearly McLaren has found something.

"That's where the pace of the car was today."

shares
comments
Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

Previous article

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

Next article

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

1 h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

1 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

29 min
4
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

5 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

53 min
Latest news
Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Formula 1

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

17m
Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

29m
Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

53m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

1 h
Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP 00:46
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP 02:18
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026 Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull F1 gap Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull F1 gap

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023 Austrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
3 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
19 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' pole position lap in Austria

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.