Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans Next / Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

By:

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes Pirelli was not at fault for the tyre failures in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as focus over teams playing with tyre pressures ramps up.

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll were pitched out of the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix after suffering left rear blowouts on the long start/finish straight.

Pirelli's conclusion from its investigation into the failures said that 'running conditions' had been to blame for the problems, but it drew short of expanding on the core issues.

However, a swift response from the FIA to ramp up tyre pressure and temperature checks for this weekend's French Grand Prix, has offered answers about teams potentially trying to get around limits being a factor.

And while Red Bull and Aston Martin have both been adamant that they followed Pirelli's guidance over running parameters, Hamilton suggested ahead of the French GP that the matter was most likely down to what teams were doing.

"As you know every weekend, whenever there is a failure, they always put the pressures up - so that tells you something," he said.

"More often than not, [it's] that the tyres are not being run at the pressures that are being asked. We didn't have a problem with our tyres.

"I think they've done a great job with the tyres this year, they're more robust than before, and I think in this particular instance, I don't think Pirelli are at fault."

Read Also:

Hamilton said he welcomed the increased checks on tyres that the FIA is bringing in for Paul Ricard, as he suggested the governing body had not been robust enough in policing potential breaches in the past.

"At the end of the day, safety is always the priority," he said. "And for me and for my team, there have been clear rules and guidelines as to where we have to operate.

"So I was very surprised naturally to see that they [the FIA] had to clarify those, which obviously, you can take what you want from that.

"I'm happy that they have acknowledged that they need to clarify it, and I think what's really, really important from now is how they police it, because they've not been policing how the tyres are being used, tyre pressures, tyre temperatures, and we need to do better.

"It's great that they've done a TD, but it's the action now. We need to see them really follow through and be really vigilant to make sure that it's equal across the field."

shares
comments
Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Previous article

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Next article

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

14h
2
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

39min
4
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

3h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

15min
Latest news
Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

5m
Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

15m
Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

39m
Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans
Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

1h
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test 00:46
Formula 1
3h

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 00:39
Formula 1
3h

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen 04:11
Formula 1
21h

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed 00:49
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP 00:30
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble Canadian GP
Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
3h
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Latest news

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.