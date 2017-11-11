Hamilton out in Q1 in Brazil after heavy crash

Lewis Hamilton is set to start from the back of the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix after he crashed out on his first flying lap in qualifying.

Having wrapped up the Formula 1 world championship title in Mexico a fortnight ago, Hamilton had declared his intention not to back off in his efforts to win the final two events of the year.

But just a few minutes into the Q1 session at Interlagos, it all went wrong for Hamilton as he smashed into the barriers at the high-speed right hander Curva do Laranjinha.

Hamilton was halfway through the corner when the back of his car stepped out and he spun around, pitching him into the barriers on the left hand side of the circuit.

The Briton was able to get out of his car unaided and was given the all-clear by officials, without requiring any medical checks.

"Not quite sure exactly [what happened]. I don't really have much to say," said Hamilton. "Challenges are really what make life interesting obviously, and I think I set this one for myself. I'll do the best that I can tomorrow to recover from it.

"I guess, ultimately, overcoming challenges like this are what makes like meaningful. Not the greatest of days but I'll keep my head up."

Having not set a time in qualifying, it means Mercedes will need to request permission from the stewards for Hamilton to be allowed to start from the back of the grid.