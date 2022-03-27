Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Albon cops Australia F1 grid drop for Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle Next / F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes "still far off" Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes remains "still far off" Ferrari and Red Bull as Formula 1's leading teams in the new era and feels he needs "more grip and more power" to be competitive.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes "still far off" Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order
Listen to this article

The Mercedes driver battled up the order from his lowly starting position of 15th to hold sixth place for the middle part of the race, but was unable to pit under the virtual safety car period when the pitlane was closed due to both Fernando Alonso's Alpine and Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren stopping on the track.

Once Hamilton could pit, he returned to the action in 12th place and with fresh medium tyres was able to climb back up to 10th place at the chequered flag.

But the seven-time F1 world champion says he lacked pace needed to progress further, let alone challenge the frontrunners.

Despite a series of set-up experiments during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, blamed for his poor qualifying performance, Hamilton conceded Mercedes remained without the car to fight Ferrari and Red Bull both in terms of grip and top speed.

"Right now we are not fighting for the top step, we are still far off the guys who are ahead and we've got a lot of work to do. It feels like a long way away," Hamilton said.

"We need more grip and we need more power.

"The end result was not great but the race was going really well, I felt relatively well on the hard tyre. I was keeping up with George and I think I put in some decent times and pace considering how old the hard tyres were and then the strategy at the end.

"I don't know if it was strategy or the virtual safety car, we lost out so much so I think we will keep working hard and keep fighting because that's all we can do."

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton said he didn't suffer with porpoising during the Saudi Arabian GP, due to using a better suited set-up and ride height with his W13 F1 car, he still felt Mercedes lacked outright speed having been unable to catch the Haas of Kevin Magnussen towards the end of the race.

"We are still really down on speed and on the speed trace," he said. "I don't know if that is just one fix or several things, I don't know how much drag we have compared to the others, but it feels like a lot."

George Russell shared Hamilton's view on Mercedes' progress, having got ahead of Esteban Ocon on the third lap for fifth place before enduring a lonely race behind the top four.

"I think we maximised the balance, we just know what we're lacking and that's downforce ultimately," Russell said.

Read Also:

"Pushing flat out, I was really pleased with how the performance was from my personal side, really well managed, did my best to keep up with the Red Bulls especially after the restart, I did everything to stay within the DRS zone. We're a second behind them generally.

"We've got work to do, so we need to go back and review the data, but everybody knows what we need to improve on."

shares
comments

Related video

Albon cops Australia F1 grid drop for Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Previous article

Albon cops Australia F1 grid drop for Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Next article

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Perez: Losing Saudi F1 win due to ill-timed safety car "hurts" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Perez: Losing Saudi F1 win due to ill-timed safety car "hurts"

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP

Hamilton: Mercedes "still far off" Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "still far off" Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order

Albon cops Australia F1 grid drop for Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon cops Australia F1 grid drop for Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.