Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is battling to tame its W13 Formula 1 car amid the heat and wind of Bahrain, as it endures wild oversteer moments and ongoing porpoising.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Listen to this article

Neither Hamilton nor teammate George Russell have appeared completely comfortable with their car during this week's Bahrain test, with the Mercedes not looking at ease in the rapidly changing conditions at Sakhir.

Hamilton set the fourth-fastest time at the end of regular running on Friday, although his effort was subsequently beaten by Kevin Magnussen's Haas - which completed an extra hour on track solo to compensate for freight delays that caused it to miss Thursday morning's session. 

Although Hamilton is not completely disheartened by the situation, he admits things have been far from ideal.

"Yeah, it's tough," he said after the penultimate day of pre-season testing prior to next weekend's first grand prix in Bahrain.

"I mean, you can see on the on-board, tank-slappers left, right and centre. You're bouncing and bumping and it's not quite happy at the moment. But we're trying to tame her."

Hamilton does not think that the upgrades Mercedes has brought to the Bahrain test are to blame for the struggles, as he instead suspects that the unique conditions of the Middle East are the trigger.

"It's the wind, it is the bouncing that we have," he said.

"We still have that this week, and if anything it's worse. So we're just working through lots of different scenarios, trying to figure out how to hold on to the downforce and not have it bouncing as it was in the last test.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"I think everyone's probably in a similar boat. Some have managed to utilise or get around it in a better way.

"But it's difficult out there. It's bumpy, it's slippery. It's sand in the morning. In the morning, it's way too hot. And in the afternoon, it's just dusty."

Read Also:

Hamilton has faith, however, that Mercedes can work on the issues it is facing to be in good shape.

"It's just hurdles that we're coming across with this new kind of car that everyone's facing in 2022," he said.

"I'm confident in the team here and back of the factory, that they will figure it out. But it's definitely not going to be a smooth run."

Russell was only 13th fastest of the 15 drivers to run on Friday. But when asked about suggestions that Mercedes is sandbagging and disguising its true pace, Hamilton dismissed them.

"We would be really, really, really good if we were having all these oversteer moments and having this tacky driving, just to hide our cars [pace]," he replied.

"It's not the case. We definitely have things that we're trying to get through.

"I think, as I said, others are struggling less but who knows? Maybe when we get to next week, we'll have a better understanding."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Previous article

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are extreme, but legal Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are extreme, but legal

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new brake parts to Bahrain Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new brake parts to Bahrain

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime
Formula 1

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+
Formula 1

New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes F1 car borrows "a few tricks" from rocket technology Bahrain March testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 car borrows "a few tricks" from rocket technology

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Mercedes launch Prime
Formula 1

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Latest news

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
8 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
20 h
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.