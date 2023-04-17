Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Lewis Hamilton says he feels “amazing” about his Mercedes Formula 1 future and plans to copy the late Stirling Moss by remaining affiliated with the manufacturer until his “last days”. 

Matt Kew
By:
The seven-time world champion is in the last year of his current deal and is so far yet to announce a contract extension, despite saying a renewal would come as a formality over the recent off-season. 

Hamilton has long since stated his ongoing commitment to Mercedes, which first backed him when he was 13 years old and also underpinned his F1 debut as engine partner to McLaren

But Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff has conceded that it would only be natural for his driver to shop around in the future if the team cannot provide a more competitive car. 

Hamilton has dismissed this notion, saying he hopes to follow the path of grand prix winner and revered 1955 Mille Miglia victor Moss by staying linked with Mercedes until the “end of days”. 

When asked about his Mercedes future, 37-year-old Hamilton said: “I feel amazing about it.  

“I continue to feel very much at home. It's family. I see myself being with Mercedes till my last days, to be honest.  

“If you look at the legends, Sir Stirling Moss was with Mercedes till the end of days.  

“So, that's been the dream for me to one day have that… well I have that, so I mean just continue on with that and continue to build with the brand.” 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, watches on with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton’s achievements with Mercedes already make him a long-term brand ambassador, the driver says he wants to retain a race seat with the team for as long as he can “really contribute”. 

He continued: “I've got some amazing allies within the team. I've got great relationships here.  

“I think, for me personally, just as long as I can continue to help the team, as long as I can continue to help drive the team forwards and really contribute, then that's why I want to stay.  

“If there's ever going to be a point where I feel like I'm not able to do that, then it's time for a youngster to come in to take my seat. But I'm still pretty young, in pretty decent shape.” 

