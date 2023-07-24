Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form
Lewis Hamilton says his slump from pole position to finish fourth in Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix is just the “reality” of where his Mercedes team is at right now.
The seven-time world champion had pulled off a shock pole at the Hungaroring on Saturday, as he edged out Max Verstappen by 0.003 seconds. It was his first pole position since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
But despite the clear pace of the Mercedes W14 over a single lap, Hamilton was unable to do anything to stop falling away over the course of the Hungarian race.
He lost out to Verstappen on the run down to the first corner and, after being forced wide around the opening turn, found himself also getting overtaken by McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
From then on, Hamilton did not appear to have the pace to fight a recovery – as he got overhauled by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez but did at least manage to find a way past Piastri late on for fourth.
While the result was much less than many of his fans would have liked, Hamilton said he was far from despondent, as he had been told on race morning that his car would not be able to take the fight to Verstappen.
“I think it's obvious that we're not the quickest,,” he said. “We don't have the quickest car but I'm really proud of myself and the job that we did to get pole position and outperform the world champion and the other two cars that were quicker than us.
“Today [in the race] it's just reality. The reality is we're not fast enough. They already told me at a strategy [meeting] this morning, I would be at least five tenths slower than the Red Bull. So the fight was not with Max, but I was hoping that we could fight the McLarens. But then McLaren was too quick for us also.”
Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in the post Qualifying Press Conference
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
But although Hamilton came home fourth, his team boss Toto Wolff reckoned that Mercedes had potential to do better – but it made a mistake in being too cautious in looking after tyres early on.
Wolff said: “We had the second-quickest car today, but the result doesn't show it and that's overall disappointing.
“We have got to find out how we could have done that better. You can see that George [Russell] came back from a long way down, beating the Aston Martins, and beating the Ferraris. So we just need to analyse that.”
Asked why Mercedes did not deliver, Wolff said: “I think we were too careful in bringing the laps in. I think after the stops, we lost a lot of time, and it paid off towards the end of the stint because we were miles quicker than everybody else. But it's always a balance and I believe the balance was a little bit too much in terms of bringing them in.”
Related video
Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break
Ten things we learned from the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars
Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'
F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins
Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins
McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell
McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move
Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.