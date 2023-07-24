Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break Next / Ten things we learned from the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form

Lewis Hamilton says his slump from pole position to finish fourth in Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix is just the “reality” of where his Mercedes team is at right now. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The seven-time world champion had pulled off a shock pole at the Hungaroring on Saturday, as he edged out Max Verstappen by 0.003 seconds. It was his first pole position since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

But despite the clear pace of the Mercedes W14 over a single lap, Hamilton was unable to do anything to stop falling away over the course of the Hungarian race. 

He lost out to Verstappen on the run down to the first corner and, after being forced wide around the opening turn, found himself also getting overtaken by McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

From then on, Hamilton did not appear to have the pace to fight a recovery – as he got overhauled by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez but did at least manage to find a way past Piastri late on for fourth. 

While the result was much less than many of his fans would have liked, Hamilton said he was far from despondent, as he had been told on race morning that his car would not be able to take the fight to Verstappen. 

“I think it's obvious that we're not the quickest,,” he said. “We don't have the quickest car but I'm really proud of myself and the job that we did to get pole position and outperform the world champion and the other two cars that were quicker than us.  

“Today [in the race] it's just reality. The reality is we're not fast enough. They already told me at a strategy [meeting] this morning, I would be at least five tenths slower than the Red Bull. So the fight was not with Max, but I was hoping that we could fight the McLarens. But then McLaren was too quick for us also.” 

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in the post Qualifying Press Conference

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in the post Qualifying Press Conference

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But although Hamilton came home fourth, his team boss Toto Wolff reckoned that Mercedes had potential to do better – but it made a mistake in being too cautious in looking after tyres early on. 

Wolff said: “We had the second-quickest car today, but the result doesn't show it and that's overall disappointing.  

“We have got to find out how we could have done that better. You can see that George [Russell] came back from a long way down, beating the Aston Martins, and beating the Ferraris. So we just need to analyse that.” 

Asked why Mercedes did not deliver, Wolff said: “I think we were too careful in bringing the laps in. I think after the stops, we lost a lot of time, and it paid off towards the end of the stint because we were miles quicker than everybody else. But it's always a balance and I believe the balance was a little bit too much in terms of bringing them in.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break

Ten things we learned from the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Formula 1

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move  Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

FIA will not rush F1 cost cap investigation despite wild rumours

FIA will not rush F1 cost cap investigation despite wild rumours

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

FIA will not rush F1 cost cap investigation despite wild rumours FIA will not rush F1 cost cap investigation despite wild rumours

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Formula 1

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars

Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move  Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe