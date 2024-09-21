Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
Seven-time world champion said he would not do "community service" penalty doled out to Verstappen for swearing
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is interviewed in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton has told Max Verstappen not to complete the "work of public interest" he has been handed as punishment for swearing in a Formula 1 press conference.
The reigning world champion was summoned to the stewards in Singapore after saying he "knew the car was f****d" when answering a question during a drivers' media session on Thursday in reference to his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend.
Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates
He was ultimately ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" by the FIA, with the furore around drivers' swearing becoming arguably the main talking point of the week leading into Sunday's grand prix.
Having given short shrift to all questions he was asked in the post-qualifying press conference after putting his Red Bull second alongside title rival and pole-sitter Lando Norris, Verstappen then held an impromptu briefing as he walked through the Singapore paddock surrounded by journalists.
Hamilton had come out in support of his old foe during the press conference itself: "I think it is a bit of a joke, to be honest," he said of the punishment dished out.
"This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made. I certainly wouldn't be doing it and I hope Max doesn't do it."
Norris, too, had said it was not the right outcome: "(He) deserved it, foul language so…," he joked before adding: "I think it is pretty unfair, I don't agree with any of it."
