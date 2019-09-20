Formula 1
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Mercedes investigated for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

shares
comments
Mercedes investigated for Hamilton fuel temperature breach
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 10:43 AM

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team has been referred to the stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix after the world champion’s outfit was alleged to have broken Formula 1’s technical regulations.

A notification from F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer after the opening free practice session said that the fuel that Hamilton planned to use was cooler than is allowed under the rules.

The notification said: “The temperature of the fuel intended for immediate use in car number 44, measured at 17:44 with FIA approved and sealed sensor, was more than eleven degrees centigrade (20.3 °C) below the ambient temperature recorded by the FIA appointed weather service provider one hour before the first free practice session (32 °C), this not being in compliance with Article 6.5.2 of the 2019 Formula One Technical Regulations.

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Cooler fuel delivers a performance benefit in terms of power and density, and the FIA has long had a limit of how low the fuel can be taken in a bid to try to stop teams taking things to extremes.

The issue is unlikely to result in a competitive sanction for Hamilton nor Mercedes, with Alfa Romeo being fined 5000 Euro for a similar offence in Austria this year after the fuel intended to be put in Antonio Giovinazzi’s car was found to be too cold.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
11:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
15:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
16:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

