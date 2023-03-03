Hamilton fears Mercedes worse than in F1 2022 and on "wrong track"
Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes could be in a worse situation than last year, as he fears the team is on the "wrong track" with its 2023 Formula 1 car.
After uncertainty about Mercedes' competitive situation following testing, Hamilton and team-mate George Russell endured a difficult opening day of practice in the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Hamilton ended the more representative second practice session down in 10th spot, one place ahead of Russell.
But with the new W14 lacking performance against pace-setters Aston Martin and Red Bull, Hamilton was downbeat about things on Friday evening.
Asked what he had found out on track, Hamilton said: "We've found out we're a long way off.
"We kind of knew that a little bit in the test, but it's a big gap. I'm trying everything I can out there."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Hamilton said Mercedes was losing time to its rivals in both high-speed and low-speed corners, as he reckons Red Bull's race pace put it one second per lap up the road.
After enduring a difficult start to last season, as Mercedes struggled with the W13, Hamilton believes things had the potential to be even worse this year as he suggested the squad had been leapfrogged by Aston Martin.
"I thought that Ferrari were second," he said. "But I think on the long run, we're quite close to Ferrari, and it looks like the Aston was second.
"We're kind of between third and fourth. So we're kind of either where we were last year, or if not a little bit further behind.
"It's difficult for everybody. And this is really not where I think anyone in the team wants to be, and certainly not where I believe everyone deserves to be, because everyone continues to work so hard and really are so courageous and thoughtful in the process.
"We're just on the wrong track. So we've got to just continue to graft away and find a way to get ourselves on the right track. But right now, we're a long way off from the guys in front."
And while Hamilton fully understood the progress that Mercedes was able to make last year as it got to grips with its porpoising car, he suggested that the current pace was the maximum from its current car concept.
"I have to be hopeful," he said. "I think there was good progress through last year, but the gap wasn't as big as it is now.
"Do I believe we can close the gap at some stage? Yes, but I think it's quite hard with the concept we have."
Hamilton's concerns about the state of his car mean he is not optimistic about being able to make any major progress over the remainder of the Bahrain GP weekend.
"I think I've got the car to the best place I can get it, set-up wise," he said. "We'll continue to tweak little bits here and there. But it's going to be small bits here and there, which is milliseconds. It's not going to be closing of the gap of a second.
"But nonetheless, we just keep our head down tonight and we'll go through the data. We will continue to work and try to progress tomorrow, but we have got to try and find out if there's any way we can have performance overnight."
Related video
Alonso "brought a huge amount of energy" to Aston Martin F1
Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain F1 pole despite topping Friday times
Latest news
Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win
Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1 RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
Chase Elliott suffers leg injury, will miss Vegas NASCAR Cup race
Chase Elliott suffers leg injury, will miss Vegas NASCAR Cup race Chase Elliott suffers leg injury, will miss Vegas NASCAR Cup race
New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice
New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.